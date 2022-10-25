Ukrainian President, European officials lay out vision of future Ukraine

During the Ukraine reconstruction conference in Berlin on Tuesday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and European officials laid out a vision of a future Ukraine as a European Union member and a major exporter of green energy.

The conference, hosted by Scholz and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen, is intended to decide how to proceed with Ukraine’s reconstruction after the war, now in its ninth month.

A new Marshall Plan

“This is not a regular donor conference,” German Chancellor Olaf Scholz told the conference in Berlin. “It is something more profound … A new Marshall Plan for the 21st century,” he said.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has highlighted the importance of the Reconstruction Conference for Ukraine that Berlin is hosting. Making the right decisions now, he says, will help democratic values to prevail in the years to come. pic.twitter.com/DrdjJf8i6S

— DW Politics (@dw_politics) October 25, 2022

Gathering together national leaders, company chiefs and development experts, Tuesday’s conference is intended to draw lessons from the failures of previous post-war reconstructions.

“We have no time to waste: the scale of the destruction is staggering,” said Ursula von der Leyen.

We can never match the sacrifices Ukrainians are making every day.

But we can stand with them and provide what they need – for relief, fast rehabilitation and reconstruction.

This is why we are gathered here today at the #RecoveryOfUkraine conference ↓

https://t.co/KpdLTOkPot

— Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) October 25, 2022

Reconstructing Ukraine is in Europe’s interest

Addressing the conference by video link, Zelenskyy said Russian missiles and Iranian-made drones had destroyed more than a third of the country’s energy infrastructure, making it vulnerable in the short term and delaying European integration.

In a nod to concerns, widely shared but rarely voiced in European capitals, that reconstruction aid could be stolen or wasted, he stressed that three-quarters of the members of a reconstruction fund’s advisory board would be from donor countries.

President Zelenskyy also added that it was in Europe’s interest to help Ukraine recover from a war that has been condemned by Western countries.

🇺🇦 is implementing the principles agreed in Lugano. We have engaged partners & the public in the work on the Recovery Plan. We continue to focus on reforms & work on transparency & accountability of the process. But the recovery should start today. This is a guarantee of victory. pic.twitter.com/meeySEtGRU

— Denys Shmyhal (@Denys_Shmyhal) October 25, 2022

“All of you surely know what we have to offer,” he said. “It is Ukraine that can guarantee that Russian revanchism cannot break our European home,” the Ukrainian president stressed.

Ukraine says that repairing the damage caused by a war that has cost thousands of lives and destroyed homes, hospitals, schools and factories will cost USD 750 billion. The World Bank estimates reconstruction costs at USD 349 billion.