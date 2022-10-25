Howl about that! Sailors save drowning wolf

The wolf was spotted struggling in the channel port in Łeba.

Sebastian Kluska

A drowning wolf miraculously escaped death after being lassoed by quick-thinking sailors who dragged it to shore.

The sailing crew had been setting out from the port of Łeba in Poland on a sea cruise when they spotted the exhausted animal floundering in the water.

The crew of the Sylviana had been setting out on a sea cruise when they saw the exhausted animal.Sebastian Kluska

Initially thinking it was a dog, the crew drew closer before using their seaman skills to throw ropes around the distraught carnivore and take it back to land.

Sebastian Kluska, director of the local Maritime Search and Rescue Service said: “The yacht’s crew stopped and threw ropes that managed to catch the wolf and deliver it to the shore.

Initially thinking it was a dog, the crew drew closer before using their seaman skills to throw ropes around the distraught carnivore and take it back to land.Sebastian Kluska

“The wolf was so exhausted that he didn’t fight, he wasn’t aggressive, he just lay down.

“The wolf was covered with NRC foil and a blanket.”

He added: “The wolf wasn’t injured but he was swimming in the canal with the last of his strength.

Once safely ashore, the wolf was covered with NRC foil and a blanket.Sebastian Kluska

“The minutes could decide if he would survive.

“After being pulled ashore, he lay down on the ground and only had the strength to roll his eyes.

“He was extremely exhausted.

Sebastian Kluska, director of the local Maritime Search and Rescue Service said: “In my professional career, I remember deer and roe deer swimming in the canal. It is rare to see a wolf in Łeba, let alone floating in the port channel.” Sebastian Kluska

“In my professional career, I remember deer and roe deer swimming in the canal. It is rare to see a wolf in Łeba, let alone floating in the port channel.

“Wolves are not afraid of water, but it is difficult to explain why this individual ended up in the port channel.

“I suppose he found himself there, perhaps after chasing wild game, maybe in the heat of a fight with another animal.”

Sebastian Kluska

After the wolf was treated by a vet, Kluska posted on social media: “Happy ending. The male wolf is today, safe and sound, and was released to the Słowiński National Park.” Sebastian Kluska

After being delivered safely to shore, the sailors called the harbour office who handed the wolf to the Słowiński National Park.

Writing on Facebook, a spokesman said: “The animal had been equipped with a GPS/GSM telemetry collar and then released into the natural environment.

“We wholeheartedly thank everyone involved in saving the wolf’s life. We hope that thanks to its collar, we will find out more about its further fate.”