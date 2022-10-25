Italy to sink into recession in 2023, PM warns

The new Italian government faces some of the toughest challenges since WWII and the economy will sink into recession in 2023, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni said on Tuesday in her maiden speech to parliament.

She said her government would have to spend heavily on curbing the impact of the energy price crisis, which meant it would have to delay some expected measures from the 2023 budget, which must be presented next month.

She added that her right-wing coalition would ensure public ownership of major infrastructure, such as motorways and airports, also promising to introduce gradual tax cuts and to reduce red tape.

The PM also announced that her government, which was sworn in at the weekend, would look to increase financial support for families and firms hit by the energy crisis.

Italy ‘not to give into Kremlin’s blackmail’

Referring to the ongoing war in Ukraine, Ms Meloni assured that her government will support the war-torn country and will not give into “blackmail” from the Russian strongman Vladimir Putin.

“Giving in to Putin’s blackmail on energy would not solve the problem, it would exacerbate it by opening the way to further demands and blackmail,” the Prime Minister pointed out, addressing the lower house.

Giorgia Meloni, head of the Brothers of Italy, swept to victory in an election last month in alliance with Silvio Berlusconi’s Forza Italia and Matteo Salvini’s League.

Her government – Italy’s 68th since 1946 – replaced a national unity administration led by former European Central Bank head Mario Draghi, who attended a European Union summit in Brussels on Friday in one of his last acts as Prime Minister.