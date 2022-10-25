Those who fail to support Ukraine betray Western civilisation says PM

"Anyone who is not supporting Ukraine now has either betrayed the values of our civilisation or has been brainwashed by Russia. Or both," Morawiecki said.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Those who fail to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia have either betrayed the values of Western civilisation or have been brainwashed by Russia, Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said.

Morawiecki made the comment in his address at a conference devoted to the reconstruction of Ukraine held in Berlin on Tuesday.

Poland has been one of Ukraine’s most steadfast allies in its war with Russia, supplying weapons and humanitarian aid, as well as being a vocal proponent of tough sanctions on Moscow.

“Anyone who is not supporting Ukraine now has either betrayed the values of our civilisation or has been brainwashed by Russia. Or both,” Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki said that Kyiv should be supported both militarily and financially, and not only over the next few months but throughout 2023.

“In order to win the war with Russia we must build a completely new security architecture in the economic and political dimensions,” Morawiecki argued. “The economic reconstruction of Ukraine is an extremely important condition for the security of Europe.”

According to the prime minister, “Russia should pay war reparations to Ukraine” and Russian assets in the West should be confiscated and channelled into the reconstruction of Ukraine.

Morawiecki also warned that if Europe fails to stop Russia, it risks the marginalisation of the continent.

“The fact that it (Europe – PAP) was unable to stop Putin shows that to some extent it had been a paper tiger,” Morawiecki said. “If we fail to win the war against Russia, we’re risking something more than losing the security of Ukraine. Most importantly, we’re risking marginalisation of the entire continent.”