You are here
Home > News > September unemployment down to 5.1 percent – stats office

September unemployment down to 5.1 percent – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate went down to 5.1 percent in September 2022 from 5.2 percent, after correction, in August, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

The number of registered unemployed measured 801,700 in September against 806,900 in August, GUS also said.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry estimated September’s unemployment at 4.8 percent.


Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top