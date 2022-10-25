September unemployment down to 5.1 percent – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s unemployment rate went down to 5.1 percent in September 2022 from 5.2 percent, after correction, in August, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

The number of registered unemployed measured 801,700 in September against 806,900 in August, GUS also said.

Earlier, the Family and Social Policy Ministry estimated September’s unemployment at 4.8 percent.