WhatsApp’s back up after going down

WhatsApp users were reporting problems accessing the messenger’s services news services around the world reported on Tuesday. Now the messaging app is back online according to reports.

Social media monitoring site Downdetector reported that the outage began to be reported shortly before 9 am Polish time. More than 68,000 users had already reported having problems with the popular messaging app.

User reports indicate Whatsapp is having problems since 3:17 AM EDT. https://t.co/cvGsWTfsWq RT if you’re also having problems #Whatsappdown

— Downdetector (@downdetector) October 25, 2022

Many people turned to Twitter to check if they are the only ones having the problem with the application. the hashtag “#WhatsAppDown” has been trending on Twitter with over 885,000 tweets.

When your WhatsApp is playing up but you come to Twitter and see that everyone else is having the same problem #WhatsAppDown pic.twitter.com/pMcJm0Zn56

— Jamie (@GingerPower_) October 25, 2022

When Whatsapp had an hours-long outage last October, it hit trading of assets from cryptocurrencies to oil, before traders switched to alternative platforms such as Telegram.

“We’re aware that some people are currently having trouble sending messages and we’re working to restore WhatsApp for everyone as quickly as possible,” a spokesperson for WhatsApp parent company Meta Platforms said.

Now the messaging app has come back online and the company said the issue has been fixed.

The app is used by around two billion users worldwide.