EU members agree to more demanding climate policy next year

European Union countries agreed to raise their target to cut greenhouse gas emissions under the Paris climate agreement next year, as the bloc prepares for this year’s U.N. climate talks.

EU countries’ climate ministers on Monday approved their joint negotiating position for the United Nations summit in November, which served as a deadline for nearly 200 countries to hike their climate obligations.





EU officials told Reuters the bloc was racing to finalise the deals on three policies in time for the COP27 summit on November 7.





The EU’s current target is to cut its net emissions by 55 percent by 2030, from what was described as the 1990 levels. EU officials hope it will be possible to nudge that goal higher, because the package of climate policies was designed in July 2021 to deliver the 55 percent emissions target – and parts of it have since been made more ambitious.





In May, Brussels proposed new EU targets to expand renewable energy and increase energy savings, in order to attempt to end the member states’ reliance on Russian fossils following Russia’s attack on Ukraine.





Ministers agreed that the EU would support putting “loss and damage” – the most important topic of compensation for the damage floods, rising seas and other climate change-fuelled impacts are touching the world’s poorest – on the agenda for the COP27 talks in Egypt.





The EU and the United States are facing pressure from developing nations to soften their long-standing resistance to such compensation.





Developing countries say COP27 must establish a fund to support countries struck by climate impacts like the floods in Pakistan this year that killed nearly 1,700 people.