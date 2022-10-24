World News 24.10

In this edition of the programme, TVP World zooms in on increasingly successful Ukrainian efforts to shoot down Shahed-136 unmanned aerial vehicles and other Ukrainian achievements on the frontline, Rishi Sunak to become the UK’s next prime minister, and growing tensions between North and South Korea as the countries exchange warning shots.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced that Nikolai Zhirnov will now serve as the new head of the military administration of Kyiv. Meanwhile, the Ukrainian counteroffensive in the south and east of the country continues. Our special correspondent Sally Jastrzębska was in Kharkiv.

Ukrainian success on the frontline

A wave of Russian attacks over the weekend dealt another blow to Ukraine’s vulnerable power grid, leaving more than 1.5 million people in the dark. But Ukrainian forces are advancing, and after weeks of fighting, they pushed the Russians away from Bakhmut.

Ukraine seeks to prosecute Russian crimes of aggression

Ukraine is making a major effort to document the war crimes of individual Russian soldiers and decision-makers in preparation for their later prosecution. Andriy Smyrnov, advisor to the Ukrainian President for war crimes sheds some more light on this process.

Jordan hosts the 2022 OSCE Mediterranean Conference

While North Macedonia organised the 2022 OSCE Mediterranean Conference in Jordan which is underway, the country’s President in turn paid a visit to Warsaw. At the meeting with Polish President Andrzej Duda, both heads of state reiterated their mutual security policy in light of the war in Ukraine.

TVP World was joined by Spasimir Domaradzki from the University of Warsaw to delve deeper into the matter.

North and South Korea trade warning shots

Amid already heightened tensions, North and South Korea exchanged warning shots, accusing each other of violating the maritime border on the West coast of the peninsula. Diplomatic observers believe North Korea’s next nuclear test is just a matter of when rather than if.

Rishi Sunak to be Britain’s next PM

Nearly two months after losing his leadership bid to Liz Truss, Rishi Sunak made a spectacular return today. The Tory MP has been chosen to be the new head of the Conservative Party, and is set to become Prime Minister of the United Kingdom.

Mr Sunak will formally take over as PM from Liz Truss after meeting King Charles at Buckingham Palace, most likely tomorrow.

A series of unfortunate flights for Russia

Another Russian jet has crashed into a residential building, this time in the Siberian city of Irkutsk, joining a total of 11 in 8 months. Two pilots died in the crash.

Light conquers darkness

According to the Hindu calendar, it was the first full moon in the month of Kartik last night, which means one thing – the start of Divali, the festival of light. Over one billion people celebrate the festival worldwide, and Poland is no exception, as David Kennedy found out in Piaseczno, just south of Warsaw

Pelosi visits Croatia ahead of the Crimea Platform conference

U.S. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi has arrived in Croatia to attend a forum in Zagreb aimed at supporting Ukraine’s independence and the return of the Crimean Peninsula to Kyiv.

Martial arts move underground – into a fallout shelter

Like many cities across Ukraine, Kryvyi Rih is a frequent target for Russian rocket and artillery attacks. Many residents were moved into makeshift housing underground, and some of their temporary accommodations have been repurposed into sports facilities.

