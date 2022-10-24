For Poland, North Macedonia’s membership in the EU is a must: Balkans expert

To the mind of TVP World’s guest Doctor Spasimir Domaradzki, a Balkans expert at the University of Warsaw, the visit of North Macedonia’s President Stevo Pendarovski to Poland is an expression of many an international matter about which both countries see eye to eye.

Poland and N. Macedonia firm against Russian aggression: President Duda

“A very important visit,” is how Dr. Domaradzki described the meeting of the presidents. This is in fact the Macedonian head of state’s second visit to Poland.

Having stressed the multitude of topics on the Macedonian president’s agenda, TVP World’s guest said that Ukraine was one of them.

“Macedonia did its part of duty, which we in Europe consider a must, which is to support the Ukrainians with relevant military equipment that they can share,” he said, adding that this showed that Poland and Macedonia saw modern challenges in the international arena in “the same way.”

North Macedonia in the EU is a must

TVP’s guest noted that with the Bulgarian veto against North Macedonia’s EU accession out of the way, North Macedonia’s efforts towards EU membership feature among the topics and matters of common Polish-Macedonian interests.

For Poland, along with the remaining Visegrad Group members, namely the Czech Republic, Hungary, and Slovakia, “the membership of North Macedonia in the EU is absolutely a must,” Dr. Domaradzki stressed.

“Over the years Poland has become one of the most staunch… supporters of Macedonia on its path towards the European Union,” the scholar said.

Dr. Domaradzki said that the main and unquestionable message resulting from the visit is that Poland supports North Macedonia’s EU accession plans.

Energy matters were also on the table, especially in the context of the ongoing war in Ukraine.

