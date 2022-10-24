Supplying Russia with drones a ‘big mistake’: Pelosi warns Iran

U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Monday that Iran was making the world less safe by supplying Russia with drones that are being used to target Ukrainian cities and civilians.

“I think Iran is making a big mistake,” Pelosi said after meeting Croatia’s Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic.





“First of all we have to be able to counter the drones… it is a dangerous technology and it must be stopped,” Pelosi added.





Pelosi arrived in Zagreb on Monday to attend a forum to support Ukraine’s fight for independence and the return of the Crimean peninsula to Kyiv’s control.





“We’ve been trying for a while now to have a nuclear agreement with Iran so that we can make the world a safer place and now they’re going off aiding the Russians and making the world a less safe place,” Pelosi said.





Iran has denied supplying drones to Russia for use in Ukraine.





Pelosi, who visited Ukraine earlier this year, has been a strong supporter of providing aid and military assistance to the country since the Russian invasion in February.





The Crimea Platform summit held in the Croatian capital of Zagreb hosts discussion panels of experts and Ukrainian politicians focusing on Crimea’s reintegration after Moscow’s illegal annexation of the peninsula from Ukraine in 2014.