Six Western countries warn of possible ‘dirty bomb’ provocation by Russia

Western countries accused Russia of plotting to use a threat of a bomb laced with nuclear material as a pretext for escalation in Ukraine. The report was issued as Moscow evacuated civilians from a city in the south of Ukraine in anticipation of a significant escalation.

With Ukrainian forces advancing into the occupied Kherson region, Russian MoD Sergei Shoigu called Western counterparts on Sunday to tell them that Moscow was suspecting Kyiv of planning to use a so-called “dirty bomb”.





In a joint statement, the foreign ministers of France, Britain and the U.S. responded they had rejected these allegations and reaffirmed their support for Ukraine against Russia.





“Our countries made clear that we all reject Russia’s transparently false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb on its territory,” they wrote. “The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation.”





Russian news agencies had reported that Russian military Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov and British Chief of Defence Staff Tony Radakin spoke by phone to discuss this situation.





In an overnight address, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said the Russian accusation was a sign that Moscow was indeed planning such an attack and would blame Ukraine.





“If Russia calls and says that Ukraine is allegedly preparing something, it means one thing: Russia has already prepared all this,” President Zelenskyy said.





“So when today the Russian Minister of Defence organises a phone carousel and calls foreign ministers with stories about the so-called ‘dirty’ nuclear bomb, everyone understands everything well. Understands who is the source of everything dirty that can be imagined in this war.”





Russia evacuates civilians





Russia has ordered civilians to evacuate the territory it is currently occupying on the western bank of the Dnipro, where Ukrainian forces have been advancing since the beginning of the month shortly after Moscow had claimed to have annexed the area.





A Russian defeat there would be one of Moscow’s biggest setbacks of the war, since Kherson’s regional capital is the only big city Russia has captured intact since its invasion in February, and its only foothold is on the west bank of the Dnipro, which bisects Ukraine. The province controls the gateway to Crimea, the peninsula Russia seized and claimed to annex in 2014.





The Russian-installed authorities in Kherson announced that men who stay behind would have the choice of joining a self-defence unit. Kyiv accuses Russia of forcing men in occupied areas to join the ad-hoc military formations.