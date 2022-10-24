Eastern Express 24.10

In this episode of Eastern Express, the focus is on the Russian partial mobilisation and its mounting challenges.

Despite Putin’s announcement that the “mobilisation” would wrap up within two weeks, many Russians are still receiving their draft papers. Some regions have fulfilled their quotas, while others are still calling up reservists.

Amidst the mobilisation, protests, including those by elderly Russians, broke out. Instances of suicide and killings among the conscripts occurred.

But when Moscow authorities announced that they had done their part and reached their limit, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that no one could end the mobilisation effort except Putin himself. Although the Russian dictator did say on October 14 that the draft would be over by the end of the month, a postponed conscription cycle is to begin in Russia as early as November 1.

A few weeks ago, news began to spread that the mobilisation effort in Russia wasn’t going according to plan and was likely to be shut down. But Vladimir Putin was later reportedly briefed on the call-up and its irregularities. He accepted everything he saw and ordered the process to continue as it was.

And so, if one is to believe the secret provision of the draft announcement, an additional one million people are expected to join the army by March. Once the unsuspecting men get to their barracks, the issues are only beginning. There are no places to stay overnight, and the mobilised are being sent away from the units. There are no weapons or equipment which the mobilised have to buy themselves. Sometimes there aren’t even shoes or uniforms.

These shortcomings do not allow the smooth introduction of new recruits into military structures. In one region, a new cemetery was opened as part of culminating the mobilisation.

This is not surprising, as nearly a hundred thousand people affiliated under the command of Moscow, including the regular army, Rosgvardia, Wagner Group mercenaries and Kadyrov’s horde were killed or otherwise excluded from battle. Most of them were representatives of national minorities from across the Urals and Caucasus.

Although on paper they make up two-thirds of the Russian population, few Ethnic Russians ever made it to Ukraine. Mobilisation somewhat altered the proportion of conscripts. Nonetheless, the ethnic regrouping inside a tottering superpower is worth mentioning. The smallest nations or ethnic groups within the Russian federation are being exterminated in this war as well.

To shed more light on the issue, TVP World was joined by Robert Pszczel, Director of the NATO Information Office in Moscow in the years 2010-2015.

If you want to learn more on the matter, click the video above.