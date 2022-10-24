Rishi Sunak set to become UK prime minister

Despite having lost to Liz Truss in the Conservative party leadership elections less than two months ago, he has indeed pulled it off this time – Rishi Sunak is set to be the UK’s youngest prime minister in more than 200 years nonetheless also the man tasked with unravelling the economic crisis and placating the simmering anger of an ever-larger pool of voters.

Mr Sunak, one of the best-off politicians in Westminster, moves into Downing Street to be met with a challenging sociopolitical jigsaw puzzle needing solving. He will now have to figure out how to apply deep public spending cuts to stem a fiscal crisis while at the same time alleviating thecost-of-living crunch, on top of that how to lead the country through a winter of strikes and moreover the issue of addressing Russia’s war in Ukraine.

To the mind of his supporters, Mr Sunak, being a former finance minister, is cut for the job and has all tools and skills necessary to restore Britain’s credibility with investors who sold have the country’s bonds and sterling after Ms Truss’s petit budget debacle offered tax cuts while paying little attention to the acquisition of funds necessary to cover them.

‘Ready for Rishi’ but is Rishi ready for ‘being PM’?

Some Conservative lawmakers, however, may feel inclined to throw a vindictive spanner in the works of the former Goldman Sachs analyst and hedge fund partner. The reason – he is perceived as a key person who undermined former PM Boris Johnson, which led to his quitting the office.

No leniency should be expected from the opposition Labour Party either, who are likely to picture him as a member of the filthy-rich elite, detached from the pressures faced by millions as Britain rolls down into a recession, dragged down by the soaring cost of food and energy.

Concerns transpire among some as to his capacity of reuniting a deeply divided party getting used to quickly dispensing with leaders they do not like.

“He couldn’t beat Liz Truss last month; he’s not turned into an election winner less than two months later,” a senior Conservative lawmaker said on condition of anonymity after supporting Mr Johnson in his failed bid to run again.

Although Ms Truss initially beat him to the Conservative leadership on September 5 with 57 percent of the vote from Conservative members, the former finance minister repeatedly described her ideas as “fairytale” economics that would spook the markets.

Time did indeed show he was right but will even more time support the validity of his choice of a Margaret Thatcher-style small-state vision to spur growth after he put Britain on course for the highest tax burden since the 1950s with emergency pandemic spending on saving jobs and welfare? Some Conservative Party members doubt it.

Mr Sunak, however, when declaring his candidacy, said he had a track record that showed he could “fix our economy, unite our party and deliver for our country”.

“There will be integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level of the government I lead and I will work day in and day out to get the job done,” he said in a veiled criticism of Mr Johnson, forced out over a scandal-ridden premiership.

COVID Champion who knows finance like the back of his hand

Diligence and dedication as a helpful son and assistant at his mother’s pharmacy were Mr Sunak’s leitmotifs during the last leadership campaign.

Born in Southampton in 1980 to Hindu parents of Punjabi-Indian descent, Mr Sunak had a privileged education. He learnt at an elite fee-paying school and is the latest prime minister to have studied politics, philosophy and economics at Oxford University, following David Cameron and his predecessor, Ms Truss.

“A world-class education” should be a birthright, is what Mr Sunak kept repeating during the leadership campaign, expressing his support for the creation of more selective grammar schools after new ones were banned by the opposition Labour Party.

Furthermore, he is set to be the first person of colour as Britain’s prime minister. “A watershed moment” is how Ravi Kumar, 38, a Conservative Party member working at a finance company in the central English city of Nottingham, described the appointment.

“I grew up in the 80s and 90s, and I could not even imagine a non-white prime minister in my lifetime… So to see a British Indian leader is phenomenal,” he told Reuters.

Mr Sunak’s supporters say he was a man fit for the job who is needed to steady the ship financially after Truss’s so-called mini-budget roiled financial markets, raising government borrowing and increasing mortgages and fears pensions funds could go bust.

“We need someone who can provide stability and proven economic competence in these challenging times, and Rishi Sunak is that person,” said Grant Shapps, brought in as Britain’s interior minister after Truss sacked his predecessor.

Mr Shapps was just one of several ministers to support Mr Sunak after Mr Johnson threw in the towel late on Sunday, surprising and even angering his own supporters. Mr Johnson has not made public who he backed.

Mr Sunak’s star shined when in 2020 he became one of Britain’s youngest finance ministers, and in the unfolding COVID-19 pandemic. It was then that Mr Sunak relinquished the Conservatives’ small-state instincts to borrow massively and stave off the risk of an economic depression. This rendered him one of the most popular politicians in the country, as he was praised for helping businesses and workers.

Mr Sunak was seen in one photograph posing outside his Downing Street office flanked by the heads of Britain’s biggest trade union group and a leading employers’ group – a show of unity.

The consensus, however, vanished as Britain emerged from the crisis saddled with an extra 400 billion pounds of debt and then fell into a cost-of-living crisis that led to even more demands on the public purse.

Accusations of being blind to grievances of everyday people

Polls earlier this year showed his stock had fallen with the public, who were worried about the cost of living crisis and angered that he had raised payroll taxes while his wife had avoided British levies, Reuters reported.

What has raised concerns in the party, however, is Mr Sunak’s marriage to the daughter of an Indian billionaire. His wedlock is seen by some as a luxurious blindfold obscuring his perception of the concerns of average bread-eating voters, some of whom are being compelled by soaring inflation to decide whether to be spending their money on food or heating.

It didn’t help that in April Sunak’s wife was forced to confirm reports that her non-domiciled status meant she did not pay tax on all her international earnings, something she agreed to bring to an end, Reuters reported.

“Rishi never had an overdraft so he is used to having a Treasury [finance ministry] account and a current account,” said one Conservative insider who had backed Johnson.

“Rishi has good PR but an inability to be brave and be the Brexit Chancellor the UK needs,” the insider said on condition of anonymity.