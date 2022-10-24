Macron and Pope discuss Ukraine and its prospects for peace

France’s President Emmanuel Macron and Pope Francis met on Monday in likely discussions for the crisis in Ukraine and prospects for peace there.

The Vatican informed the private talks lasted 55 minutes but, as is customary, did not specify the topics covered.

Another topic the two leaders may have taken on is the Catholic church’s reaction to a report exposing assaults by French clergy on more than 200,00 children. Prior to President Macron’s visit, victims of sexual abuse had said the Church was too tardy in reacting to the revelations urging him to raise the issue directly with the Pope.

Ukraine and particularly its humanitarian situation unfolding there were key topics on the table during Macron’s later meeting with two top Vatican diplomats, the Vatican said, adding how they also discussed the Caucasus, the Middle East, and Africa.

As Reuters explained, topics in these meetings often reflect what is discussed in leaders’ private papal audiences.

With his wife Birgitte by his side, Macron was greeted with an honour guard of Swiss Guards, and gifted the Pope with a first edition of German philosopher Immanuel Kant’s “Perpetual Peace,” published in French in 1796. The Church leader reciprocated by giving Macron a medallion depicting an early plan for St. Peter’s Basilica, and some of his writings.

In Italy reflecting on peace

Following the meetings in the Vatican, President Macron attended an official lunch hosted by Italy’s President Sergio Mattarella. The French president had already held talks with new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on Sunday.

Macron’s purpose in Italy was for attending an international conference organised by the country’s Sant’Egidio Community – a worldwide peace and charity group. The event will be attended by both himself and the Pope, and are scheduled to jointly conclude the conference at Rome’s Colosseum on Tuesday.

Opening the event on Sunday, Macron expressed his conviction that there is a chance for peace in Ukraine. He also said the Russian Orthodox Church appears to be allowing itself for manipulation by Moscow to justify the war in Ukraine, and urged its resisting to this pressure.