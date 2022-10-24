Poland and N. Macedonia firm against Russian aggression: President Duda

The presidents of Poland and North Macedonia met in Warsaw on Monday. At the joint conference, President Andrzej Duda announced the main topics discussed as being Russian aggression against Ukraine and the energy crisis.

“The attitude of both our countries is absolutely the same,” the Polish president stressed.





“I thanked the president for the fact that North Macedonia and the Macedonian authorities have been decisively on the side of Ukraine from the very beginning, supporting Ukraine,” Andrzej Duda said.





Dokładnie tak samo rozumiemy niebezpieczeństwo, które Rosja dzisiaj stwarza dla całej naszej części Europy – Prezydent @AndrzejDuda po rozmowach z Prezydentem @SPendarovski.

�� Przeczytaj całą wypowiedź: https://t.co/Y6c3V4Zk9N

�� Obejrzyj: https://t.co/8M2RqezAFS pic.twitter.com/pppsVir1i1

— Kancelaria Prezydenta (@prezydentpl) October 24, 2022

“This is not only political support, it is not only verbal support but also real military aid, which was granted by the North Macedonian authorities to Ukraine to help the Ukrainian army defend its country against the Russian invasion,” he pointed.





The president of North Macedonia reassured his unwavering support for the war-torn country.





“We will continue to provide both military and humanitarian aid to the Ukrainian people who defend their borders,” Stevo Pendarovski said.





“I would like to reaffirm that the Republic of North Macedonia remains a serious partner of the Western alliance in response to Russian aggression by implementing a full package of EU sanctions and by supporting the territorial integrity and sovereignty of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders,” the North Macedonian president said.





Measures to fight energy crisis





President Duda reported that another important topic discussed by the heads of state was ways to deal with the energy crisis.





“I informed the president in detail about the process of our gas supply diversification, I talked about new investments that we have recently completed, about the interconnectors we have built, the Polish-Lithuanian interconnector, about the gas pipeline from the Norwegian shelf, about the Baltic Pipe to Poland that we put into use literally a few weeks ago,” he said.





Accession to the EU





Later in the day, the President of North Macedonia also met with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. During the meeting they discussed the issue of North Macedonia’s integration with EU structures and the negotiation processes thereof.

🇵🇱🇲🇰 W #KPRM trwa spotkanie premiera @MorawieckiM i prezydenta Macedonii Północnej @SPendarovski.

Rozmowa dotyczy relacji dwustronnych, bieżących wyzwań międzynarodowych oraz integracji Macedonii Północnej z Unią Europejską. pic.twitter.com/lG7eX8BLYs

— Kancelaria Premiera (@PremierRP) October 24, 2022