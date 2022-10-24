German climate protesters attack Monet’s ‘Grainstacks’

Two German protestors belonging to the group ‘Letzte Generation’ (last generation) threw mashed potatoes at Monet’s ‘Grainstacks’ painting at Potsdam’s Barberini Museum in the early afternoon hours on Sunday. They then glued themselves to a wall.

“We are in the middle of a climate catastrophe and the only thing we are afraid of is tomato soup or potato on a painting. You want to know what I am afraid of? That science has stated that we will not be able to feed our families in 2050,” said activist Mirjam Herrmann in front of museum visitors. “This painting will have no value if we are fighting over food. When is the time that you listen and don’t just carry on as before?” she added.

Last Generation said the painting has an estimated value of close to USD 111 mln.

A press statement published by Potsdam’s Barberini Museum read: “Fortunately, the painting was protected by glass and carefully sealed. Therefore, no liquid could penetrate, and the painting itself remained unharmed.”

The activists were subsequently taken into custody.

The incident followed a similar occurrence that had happened at London’s National Gallery, where protestors threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting ‘Sunflowers’ to raise awareness for environmental devastation.

In another incident on Monday Two activists from Britain’s ‘Just Stop Oil’ group covered a waxwork model of King Charles III with chocolate cake.

The group carrying out the vandalism are known as ‘Just Stop Oil’. They are entirely funded by ‘The Climate Change Emergency Fund’, a US based tax-exempt organisation that claims to distribute millions of dollars per year to direct action environmental justice groups.

The recent stunts have left many wondering what the true motivations of the organisation are, given the overwhelming predictable negative public reaction to attacks on precious artwork.