Who are the Karaites? Stuart Dowell meets Poland’s smallest and most ‘mysterious’ ethnic minority

Even though the Karaite have been present in Polish lands for over 630 years, many people in Poland have never heard of them.

The Karaites are the smallest and perhaps the most mysterious ethnic minority in Poland.

Those who have, often think of them as “those strange Jews” referring to their split from orthodox Judaism in the 8th century.

“But we are not just those strange Jews, we are not Jews at all, we are the Karaites,” says Anna Sulimowicz, a translator and a lecturer of Turkology at the University of Warsaw, and a Karaite from her father’s side.

The Polish Karaites are an ethnic minority of Turkic origin who came from their original settlements in Crimea to the lands of the Grand Duchy of Lithuania and Red Ruthenia in the Middle Ages.

Their numbers are painfully small. The last census in Poland in 2001 recorded 314 Karaites, though the real number may be closer to 100.

There is said to be only one remaining native speaker in Poland of Karaite, a Turkic language from the Caucasian steppe, and the community cannot be visited as they have no natural centre in today’s Poland.

Although they have special status in Poland granted by legislation protecting ethnic minorities along with the Lemkos, Roma and Tatars, their future hangs in the balance.

So, when two squares in Poland were named after the Karaites recently it felt like a mini-renaissance and a welcome boost to the community.

At the beginning of September this year, Skwer Karaimski was unveiled in Warsaw’s Wola district.

Although not a fully-fledged square (skwer rather than plac), the location next to the Karaite cemetery, the only one in Poland, is appropriate.

Karaites used to live in Wola, where they practiced horticulture. Today, their number in the district is in the low single figures.

“Up to today, there has been no urban site in Poland bearing witness to the presence of Karaites in Poland. Thus the Karaim Square in Warsaw is the first such place in our country,” said Adam Dubiński, president of the Karaite Heritage Foundation.

For a community that has been present in lands that would become the Polish-Lithuanian Commonwealth for over six centuries, this is some oversight.

Just days later on September 11th, another Karaite square appeared in Wrocław in the Sępolno district where Karaites were resettled from the Soviet Union after the war in the repatriation programme.

Anna Sulimowicz explained to TFN: “It was called repatriation, but in fact, it was forced migration.”

“The Soviet Union wanted to remove Poles from territories that had become part of the Soviet Union. They called it repatriation to the homeland, to Poland. But in the case of the Karaites, it was not really repatriation because they had been living in places like Lithuania, Halych and Lutsk, since so far back in the past that no one can even remember.”

That time immemorial goes back to the 1380s when after battling the Golden Horde, Vytautas the Great of Lithuania is said to have taken 383 Karaite families back to Lithuania from Crimea where he placed them in a defensive belt to repel attacks from the Teutonic Knights.

At that time Poland and Lithuania were in a personal union. The Polish–Lithuanian union was a relationship created by a series of acts and alliances between the Crown of the Kingdom of Poland and the Grand Duchy of Lithuania.

The arriving Karaites were given a range of privileges. Sulimowicz said: “They were able to build their prayer house, they were given money to build houses, they were given exemption from bridge fees, they could practice any trades they wanted, and they had access to markets.”

Their cultural and spiritual home became Trakai, where the houses still exist today, characteristically with their gables facing the street, built and rebuilt on the same foundations over countless generations.

The mystery of the Karaites comes not just from their steppe origins but also from their religion. Its history goes back to the 8th century AD and is connected with the figure of Anan ben David, a Jewish leader and scholar, who came from Basra.

Basra had become the centre of Judaism after the Jews left the Roman Empire. There, Anan ben David led a splinter group of Jews who opposed the increasing importance of the Talmud, the primary source of Jewish religious law. Anan believed that the true path to God was a literal interpretation of the Jewish bible.

The Karaites grew large and started to spread, reaching Jerusalem in the 10th century, where the first Karaite temple was built.

They moved through Persia and Asia Minor. From there, they reached the Black Sea basin and Crimea.

Sulimowicz said: “Although Karaism originally splintered from Judaism, it was filtered through Islamic culture.”

From these early religious Karaites we get the etymology of their name. Tradition says that the word comes from the Semitic and Arabic word to read. However, Sulimowicz says that there are competing etymologies.

“It may refer to a word meaning to name, but also a word meaning to make an appeal as early Karaism were a missionary religion and would appeal to others to return to what they believed was the right path.”

For centuries, Karaites lived in close-knit communities in Halych and Lutsk in today’s Ukraine and in Lithuania.

The October Revolution in 1917 brought with it huge upheaval for the community. Many Karaites ended up scattered throughout Western Europe, including Germany, which would soon bring new problems.

When the Nazis came to power and passed the Nuremberg race laws, the Karaites had to quickly scramble and convince the German authorities that they were not Jews.

It worked and they were spared from extermination. However, Sulimowicz believes that if the war had continued longer this reprieve may not have lasted.

The results of Poland’s national census, which took place last year, will be published soon and will include numbers for the Karaite community.

Sulimowicz says: “I am not concerned about the census, it will not tell us anything we do not know, we know who we are.”

She explained that because Karaites always lived in a limited number of places and the community kept good records, Karaite families can trace their genealogy back many centuries.

Over the years and even up to today, people have wanted to claim a Karaite identity for dubious reasons.

“One woman claimed that her husband was almost certainly Karaite. I asked if he had family records or family history in Lithuania. She said no, but he has such dark eyes!” Sulimowicz joked.

Further back in history, groups of Karaites have seemed to spawn from nowhere in the historical records. For example, a group of over 40 Karaites appeared in Mazovia in the 19th century and even a group of over 90 Karaite girls in an orphanage.

“These were almost certainly Jews claiming to be Karaites as in the Russian empire Karaites did not have the same restrictions placed on them as Jews,” Sulimowicz explained.

This knowledge of their own community and certainty of who is and who isn’t a Karaite means that while they may be the smallest ethnic minority in Poland, they are the ones that know themselves the best.