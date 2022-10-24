Mission NOT Impossible: Dorociński says dreams do come true after landing MI8 role

The Queen’s Gambit star revealed he has been auditioning for a part in the Mission: Impossible franchise since 2011.

Phil Bray/Netflix

Queen’s Gambit star Marcin Dorociński says dreams ‘do come true’ after revealing he is to be in the upcoming Mission: Impossible 8 movie.

The 49-year-old thespian said that after auditioning over 1,000 times to be part of the Tom Cruise franchise film, he has finally succeeded in his personal mission impossible.

Posting on social media, Dorociński said: “Greetings from London. The day has come when (courtesy of the producers of the movie ” Mission Impossible “, Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie ) – after months of speculation, I can confirm my participation in this legendary series with joy and considerable emotion.”

He continued: “When the first part of the MI series appeared in 1996, I was still a student at the Theater Academy.

“I saw Tom Cruise in “Top Gun” and on posters at my friends, and the film set from outside the window, passing bus 119 by Chełmska.

“And if someone had told me then that 26 years later I would be playing in the last two parts of the Ethan Hunt saga, with the director who wrote the screenplay for “The Suspects” and “Top Gun: Maverick”, I would have said “no, that’s impossible”.

“The first casting I got from my London agency was “MI – Ghost Protocol”. I didn’t get it.

“Since then, I have recorded over 1,200 self-audition tapes. And I lost them all . I won my first self-tape last year – after over ten years of painstaking recordings, great hopes and efforts.

Already a household name in Poland, Dorociński shot to international attention in 2020 for his role as Russian Grandmaster Vasily Borgov in the Queen’s Gambit.Phil Bray/Netflix

“After 1,200 painful and severe setbacks before. And the two wins were “Vikings: Valhalla” and “MI: Dead Reckoning”.

“And now I can share my joy with you.”

He added: “Therefore, believe in your dreams and do not give up.

“Your big dream, long-awaited dreams may be waiting around the corner. Patience and courage.”

It has yet to be revealed what character he will play in the new Mission: Impossible film.