EU to introduce universal charger for portable electronic devices

The EU issued final approval for a universal charger port for portable electronic devices. The legislation has been approved by all EU countries. Earlier this month, the European Parliament adopted the decision. By 2024, the common charging port for these devices will be the USB type C.

The universal charger port legislation will concern devices including mobile phones, e-readers, cameras, headphones, games consoles, portable speakers and others. It will come into force in autumn 2024. The regulation concerning larger devices such as laptops will come into force in spring 2026.

USB-C will be the new standard port for all Europeans.

This means more savings for EU consumers and less waste for the planet:

🔌 mobile phones, tablets, cameras… will all use USB type C

🔌 harmonised fast-charging technology

🔌 unbundling of sale of chargers#DigitalEU pic.twitter.com/NLF5tJLeZp

— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) June 11, 2022

It took EU countries more than a decade to negotiate regulations on this issue. At first, manufacturers voluntarily tried to harmonise standards and out of more than 30 chargers on the market, three types remain on the market today. However, the new regulations will require unified standards.

We welcome @europarl_en adoption of our proposal for a common charger to reduce electronic waste and the fuzz of having several cables for different devices.

USB Type-C port will be the new standard for portable devices by the end of 2024.#DigitalEU pic.twitter.com/R1gPbIBY4D

— European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) October 4, 2022

Changes for Apple

US giant Apple, which has so far broken out of the common arrangements, will have to change the connectors on the devices to sell its products on the EU market.

The regulations also provide for the harmonisation of charging speeds. In addition, the charger will no longer be compulsorily sold with the phone.

It is estimated that consumers will save up to EUR 250 mln per year from the changes. The legislation also aims to reduce the amount of electro-waste.