Russian TV host suspended after offensive statements against Ukrainians

Anton Krasovsky, head of Russia Today TV’s Russian editorial office and political commentator, has been suspended after saying that “Ukrainian children, who believe that Ukrainian territory is occupied by Russia, should be drowned and burned.” His words provoked broad indignation.

On top of his shameful assessments, the man also argued that “Ukraine should not exist and that part of the population should be shot.” He also admitted that Ukrainian women “would spend all their savings to pay Russian soldiers to rape them.”

Ukraine responded, claiming that the Russia’s state-sponsored broadcaster is an inciter of genocide and should be banned worldwide.

“Governments which still have not banned RT must watch this excerpt. This is what you side with if you allow RT to operate in your countries,” Dmytro Kuleba, Ukraine’s Foreign Minister, wrote on social media.

He said Ukraine would put the man on trial for “aggressive incitement to genocide.”

Margarita Simonyan, the channel’s editor-in-chief, said she had suspended Mr Krasovsky due to his “disgusting” comments, adding that no one at RT shared his views.

Mr Krasovsky eventually wrote on social media that he was “truly ashamed” of his behaviour.