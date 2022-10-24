Countdown to World Cup 2022: 27 days till the big kick off

Poland’s most potent attacking players can reflect on a good day at the office on Sunday. Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski both continued their impressive club form. As part of TVP World’s World Cup countdown daily series we also take a closer look at the most in-form players heading into the competition.

Poles impress

Captain and key man Robert Lewandowski continues to maintain his excellent club form for Barcelona. The striker scored and assisted in his team’s 4:0 victory over fellow Basque side Athletic Bilbao.

Playmaker Piotr Zielinski was quiet but effective for his table topping Napoli side, in their 1:0 defeat of Roma in Serie A.

Attacking full back Matty Cash is an important member of the Aston Villa first team but the team have been in wretched form thus far this season. However, he and his team mates looked more confident, as his side turned over Brentford 4:0.

Finding form

The World Cup, like most football tournaments, is about finding form at the right time. As mentioned Poland has reason for optimism given the form Lewandowski and Zielinski. With less than four weeks till the tournament gets underway, who else seems ready to hit the ground running in Qatar?

Aleksandar Mitrovic

The Fulham hitman is in superb form, having scored 9 in his 13 premier league appearances and a remarkable six in four Serbia. He has picked up where he left off in the English Championship last season where he ripped up the record book with a stunning 43 in 44 appearances.

He was at it again at the weekend grabbing a goal that proved decisive in his side’s victory over Leeds. Mitrovic’s strike partnership with Juventus forward Dusan Vlahovic will likely prove a real handful for Group G defenders from Brazil, Switzerland and Cameroon.

Kevin De Bruyne

Manchester City have started their league campaign in typically imperious form and whilst Erling Haaland is grabbing the headlines, arguably their key man is the Belgian. He scored a trademark goal against Brighton at the weeknd with a beautiful finish from the edge of the D. De Bruyne’s 11 assists in 14 appearances for City caught the eye but his overall performance has been hugely influential.

There is a strong case to be made that he is the world’s most complete midfielder and is raising his game to an even higher level at the just right time for his nation.

Neymar Jr

The Brazil and Paris St Germain winger is a player whose global reputation precedes him. Although that reputation has rather overshadowed his performances over the last few seasons. However, his performances have been outstanding for his French club. Despite Brazil’s embarrassment of attacking riches, Neymar remains the main man for his country and although they will not be as dependent on him as they have been in previous World Cups they are still heavily reliant on their No.10.

Even with the most high profile attacking front three on the planet it is Neymar who has been the most influential player for the Parisians, racking up nine goals and seven assists in 11 games.

Rafael Leão

The Portuguese left sided attacker was the Milan and Serie A player of last season and he has maintained that level since returning after the summer break. The pacy, powerful and direct winger has been a consistent game changer for the Italian champions.

Numbers-wise Rafael Leão is not particularly eye-catching, clocking up five goals and eight assists in 14 appearances and he has not scored for Portugal but his overall influence and prolific ability to get beat his man makes him a formidable opponent and he looks primed to make a significant impact in Qatar.

Jude Bellingham

The 19-year-old was a largely peripheral figure in England’s Euro 2020 campaign, making fleeting appearances off the bench. Indeed, it had seemed unlikely that he would force his way into the first XI even at the tail end of last season owing to Kalvin Phillips’ form and partnership in central midfield with Declan Rice.

Phillips’ injury opened the door for him and now he seems simply undroppable. He is certainly just that for his club Borussia Dortmund, having been a consistent starter for three seasons. The youngster has regularly been one of Dortmund’s most impressive performers but this season he has taken his game to another level. He is their midfield linchpin and currently wears the captains armband, a testament to the teenager’s temperament.

Bellingham is a box-to-box player, adept at both protecting the defence and leading attacks. His recent outings have been all the more impressive considering the lacklustre team performances of England over the last year and Dortmund’s flakiness. He has taken games by the scruff of the neck time and again and seems destined to do the same in November and December.