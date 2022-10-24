Brazil: Politician injures policemen while resisting arrest

Brazilian politician Roberto Jefferson surrendered early Sunday evening after wounding two policemen while resisting arrest ordered by the country’s Supreme Court.

Two officers were injured by shrapnel from a grenade thrown by the former congressman. Both went to the hospital and were later released, the statement said.

In a video posted on social media on Sunday morning, the congressman showed an image of federal police officers arriving at his house, and later admitted in another video that he had aimed at the police car but not at the officers.

Supreme Court Justice Alexandre de Moraes had ordered Mr Jefferson to be taken to jail after the former congressman and president of PTB political party released a tape offending justice Cármen Lúcia, due to decisions she made related to the presidential elections.

In his decision, Mr Moraes said the politician did not comply with the conditions of his house arrest.

President Jair Bolsonaro tried to distance himself from his ally by posting a video on social media after the man’s arrest, saying someone that fires at policemen should be treated as a criminal.

Political tension in the South American country has risen ahead of the presidential election runoff next Sunday.