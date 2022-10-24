Poland close to choosing nuclear project partner: deputy PM

Poland is very close to selecting a foreign partner to help build the country’s first nuclear power plant, Deputy Prime Minister and State Assets Minister Jacek Sasin said after talks with US Energy Secretary Jennifer Granholm in Washington.

“We are very close to choosing a foreign partner for the construction of the first nuclear power plant in Poland as part of a government programme,” he told reporters following the meeting.

— Ministerstwo Aktywów Państwowych 🇵🇱 (@MAPGOVPL) October 23, 2022

He added that there was a “very good chance” that Westinghouse, the American supplier of nuclear products and technologies, would provide the technology for the first three nuclear reactors in Poland.

The deputy prime minister stated that the matter of the nuclear power plant is rather urgent as “the energy crisis that is affecting us … means that we must quickly make decisions on building our energy security based on completely new energy sources.”

Poland’s Climate and Environment Minister Anna Moskwa, who also took part in the talks in Washington, said the Polish government would choose a contractor for the country’s first nuclear power plant by the end of 2022.

Nuclear technology lawsuit

Earlier on Saturday, journalist Bill Freebairn reported that the American company Westinghouse filed a lawsuit against South Korea’s KHNP, claiming that the South Koreans rely on US technology and, therefore, the US must agree to export this technology.

Big news in the nuclear power space: Westinghouse has sued to block South Korea's state-owned KHNP from sharing technical information on its APR1400 reactor design with Poland as part of a potential deal in which Poland would buy APR1400 reactors.

— Bill Freebairn (@BillFreebairn) October 22, 2022

According to the journalist, the lawsuit seeks to stop KHNP from sharing the technology in the APR1400 reactors with Poland.

South Korea says the lawsuit is baseless.

Government energy strategy

Poland plans to construct six nuclear power units. The first reactor should start working in 2033, generating 1-1.6 GW of power. Subsequent reactors would be constructed every two to three years.

Poland has already signed an inter-governmental agreement with the US under which, in mid-September, Westinghouse offered to build six large-scale reactors based on American technology, in addition to proposing cooperation on civil nuclear energy.

Poland has also received offers for the construction of nuclear power plants from France’s EDF and South Korea’s KHNP.