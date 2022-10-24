US, Russian def mins to maintain communication lines

US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin spoke with Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu on Sunday for the second time in three days and held a flurry of calls with counterparts from allied countries.

The two men spoke on Friday for the first time since May. According to Secretary Austin, during the telephone conversation with his Russian counterpart he “emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine”.

This morning, I spoke by phone with Russian Minister of Defense Sergey Shoygu. I emphasized the importance of maintaining lines of communication amid the ongoing war against Ukraine. https://t.co/rck4PtNuC2

— Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III (@SecDef) October 21, 2022

Later on, “Secretary of Defense Lloyd J. Austin III spoke by phone Oct. 23 with Russian Minister of Defense Sergei Shoigu, who requested a follow up call. Secretary Austin rejected any pretext for Russian escalation and reaffirmed the value of continued communication amid Russia’s unlawful and unjustified war against Ukraine,” the official website of the US Department of Defence says.

More phone conversations

Russia’s Shoigu spoke separately to Turkey’s Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar, and Britain’s Ben Wallace.

The Russian defence ministry stated that the country’s defence minister told his French, Turkish and British counterparts of Moscow’s concern that Ukraine could detonate a “dirty bomb” – a device laced with radioactive material. Russia has provided no evidence to substantiate such a claim.

Russian lies about Ukraine allegedly planning to use a ‘dirty bomb’ are as absurd as they are dangerous. Firstly, Ukraine is a committed NPT member: we neither have any ‘dirty bombs’, nor plan to acquire any. Secondly, Russians often accuse others of what they plan themselves.

— Dmytro Kuleba (@DmytroKuleba) October 23, 2022

Previous Russian assertions that Ukraine might resort to using banned weapons such as biological arms have stirred concerns in the West that Moscow might be preparing to stage “false flag” attacks and blame them on Kyiv.

According to a statement published by the White House National Security Council, the council rejected Shoigu’s false allegations that Ukraine is preparing to use a “dirty bomb” on its own territory.

⚡️US, UK, France dismiss Russia's 'dirty bomb' claim.

The United States, Britain and France have jointly rejected Russian claims that Ukraine is preparing to use a dirty bomb and warned Moscow against using any pretext for escalating the conflict.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 24, 2022

“The world would see through any attempt to use this allegation as a pretext for escalation,” the statement said.

World closer to “Armageddon”

With Russia reeling from successive defeats in Ukraine, Vladimir Putin has said he would resort to nuclear weapons if necessary to defend Russia’s “territorial integrity”. At that time US President Joe Biden said that the world is closer to “Armageddon” than at any time since the 1962 Cuban Missile Crisis.

Biden on Putin: first time to face ‘prospect of Armageddon’ since ‘Kennedy and the Cuban Missile Crisis’ https://t.co/srsgCjv2Dm

— Sean Hannity (@seanhannity) October 8, 2022

Earlier in October, NATO launched its annual nuclear deterrence exercise and has said it expects Russia to hold drills shortly to test the readiness of its own nuclear forces.