LIVE: 243rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia fired

missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of

Mykolaiv, destroying an apartment block, and said the war was

trending towards “uncontrolled escalation” in a flurry of

telephone calls to Western defence ministers.

07:18 CEST



Ukrainian villages occupied by Russian soldiers – whether in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts or the Donbas – are almost totally destroyed. Nevertheless, life continues as residents evaluate the losses and wonder how to restore their homes and fields.https://t.co/E8mRhmn3ja

— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 24, 2022