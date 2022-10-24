LIVE: 243rd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russia fired
missiles and drones into the Ukrainian-held southern town of
Mykolaiv, destroying an apartment block, and said the war was
trending towards “uncontrolled escalation” in a flurry of
telephone calls to Western defence ministers.
07:18 CEST
Ukrainian villages occupied by Russian soldiers – whether in Kherson and Zaporizhzhia Oblasts or the Donbas – are almost totally destroyed. Nevertheless, life continues as residents evaluate the losses and wonder how to restore their homes and fields.https://t.co/E8mRhmn3ja
— Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) October 24, 2022
