Slovenia’s right-wing candidate leads in presidential race

Anze Logar, Slovenia’s former foreign minister in the right-wing government won 34 percent of the vote in the first round of the country’s presidential election with around 80 percent of ballots counted, preliminary results from the State Election Commission showed on Sunday.

Logar will compete for a five-year term in office in a second round on November 13 against a lawyer Natasa Pirc Musar who won 26.88 percent of the vote.





The new president will replace Borut Pahor, a former fashion model who served two terms and is often referred to in public as the ‘Instagram president’ for his use of the social media platforms.





Logar, 46, is a member of the right-wing Slovenian Democratic Party (SDS) of former Prime Minister Janez Jansa, who lost April’s general election to the environmentalist Freedom Movement of new Prime Minister Robert Golob.





Pirc Musar, a 54-year-old former TV presenter who is now an influential lawyer, campaigned on human rights, the rule of law and social welfare issues.