World News 23.10

Massive blackouts across Ukraine aster Russian strikes; Sunak, Johnson and Mordaunt compete for MPs support in the race for the UK’s prime minister office, Polish and US officials discuss the construction of nuclear power plant. This and much more are in the Wednesday edition of World News.

Ukraine faces massive blackouts after Russian strikes





Russian attacks have left thousands of people with no heating and electricity. Our special correspondent Sally Jastrzębska is in Kyiv.





Russia attacks civil settlements in Ukraine





With Ukraine resisting Russian aggression for 242 days, Moscow’s armed forces have turned towards sustained missile attacks against energy infrastructure. Many communities are now left without basic creature comforts as winter approaches, but Ukrainians vow to continue the fight regardless.





Sunak, Johnson, Mordaunt battle for MPs’ support in PM race





Nominations for the next leader of the Conservative Party close on Monday; the candidates will require the support of at least 100 MPs to be on the ballot. Ex-Chancellor Rishi Sunak has so far been the only contender to cross the 100-vote threshold, but a new yet familiar rival is now rapidly closing the gap.





Poland step closer to its first nuclear powerplant





Poland is one step closer towards building its long-awaited nuclear power plant. Top Polish officials have just finished an important round of talks with the U.S. Secretary of Energy.





Slovenian presidential elections





Slovenians took to the polls to cast their ballots to decide who will be their country’s next president. Three candidates battle it out for the Slovenian presidency, with commentators expecting that a run-off vote will be required to determine the outcome.





The first session of the new Italian government





Italy’s new Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni has formally announced her new government following an official handover ceremony. Meloni’s coalition government will be the first right-wing government in Italy since World War II.





XI Jinping elected for 3rd term as China’s head of state





China’s Xi Jinping has just been officially re-elected for a third term as the General Secretary of the Chinese Communist Party Central Committee. Xi is the first Chinese leader since Mao Zedong to hold power for three terms.





66th anniversary of the Hungarian Revolution





Hungarians have commemorated one of the most important events in their country’s modern history. Thousands took part in the 66th anniversary of the anti-Soviet revolution of 1956 which was brutally crushed by the Soviet Union.





Trudeau orders freeze on the sale of guns in Canada





Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has placed a freeze on the sale, acquisition, and transfer of handguns across the country. The handgun ban is the most recent development in a long-running dispute among Canadian legislators over gun control laws.





Madrid shepherds observe a 600-year-old tradition





The bleating and bells of more than a thousand goats and sheep took over downtown Madrid on Sunday morning as part of a festival with over 600 years of tradition. Here’s more.





The yacht race around Sicily kicks off from Malta





The Rolex Middle-Sea Races kicked off in a spectacular fashion. 118 yachts from 24 nations gathered in the amphitheatre of Malta’s historic harbour – an impressive backdrop featuring a saluting battery which has protected the city for 500 years.





World News’ guest





How Russian propaganda operates and what can be done to limit its influence? TVP World invited Dr. Ian Garner, historian and translator of Russian culture and war propaganda, to shed more light on the issue.