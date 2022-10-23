Xi Jinping re-elected as head of Chinese Communist Party

China wrapped up its twice-a-decade leadership reshuffle, with Xi Jinping winning a third term as general secretary of the ruling Communist Party and filling the new Politburo Standing Committee with allies.

The new seven-man Politburo Standing Committee is made up entirely of Xi loyal politicians, including Shanghai party chief Li Qiang, who is on track to replace Li Keqiang as premier in March.





With a tradition of factional checks and balances stretching back to Mao’s death in 1976, Xi installed a leadership configuration of loyalists at the extreme end of predictions. Some analysts had expected – or hoped for – the inclusion of at least one member not allied with Xi.





Having packed his leadership team with allies, and with the party constitution amended to enshrine Xi’s authority and ideas as its “core”, Xi has an entirely free hand to make and implement policy.





However, it also risks creating an echo chamber of group-think, where alternative voices aren’t heard and critical feedback is withheld.





Yang Zhang, assistant professor in the School of International Service at American University, said the Chinese leader’s “autocracy might provoke stronger international pushback from the U.S.-led Western countries. All of these scenarios will make his third and likely fourth terms not as easy as expected.”





Xi opened the congress with a speech indicating continuity in policy direction even as he rebranded his vision for the path ahead as “Chinese-style modernisation” and emphasised security in an increasingly dangerous world.





Ja Ian Chong, a political scientist at the National University of Singapore, said the outcome of the party congress likely means more Chinese assertiveness in foreign policy and security.





Without any explanation, Xi also shrank the Politburo to 24 from 25 people – the odd number meant that there could be a tie-breaker on close votes.





“With Xi practising ‘one-man-politics’, there’s no longer any need for a tie-breaker, everyone will vote according to what Xi wants,” said Alfred Wu, associate professor at the National University of Singapore.