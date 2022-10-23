66th anniversary of the Hungarian uprising of 1956

The Hungarian Revolution started with a rally at the Józef Bem monument, organised by Hungarian students as a sign of solidarity with Polish protesters demanding reforms of the communist system. In the evening of that day, about 200,000 people gathered in front of the parliament and demanded the Soviet army leave the country. The inhabitants of Budapest also toppled the eight-meter bronze statue of Joseph Stalin.

The Hungarian uprising that began on October 23, 1956, 66 years ago, was an attempt to become independent from Moscow.





“Imbued with a deep sense of responsibility to the Hungarian national government, to the Hungarian people to history, expressing the universal will of millions of Hungarians, I declare the neutrality of the Hungarian People’s Republic,” proclaimed Imre Nagy, a communist politician who sided with the protesters and became prime minister during the uprising.





The withdrawal of Hungary from the Warsaw Pact announced by Nagy was unacceptable to Moscow. On November 4, Soviet troops launched an attack on Budapest.





“Today, in the early morning hours, Soviet troops launched an attack on our capital, seeking to overthrow the legal and democratic government of Hungary. Our troops took up the fight. Help, help, help!” Nagy appealed during a programme in Radio Free Europe.





The Soviets brutally suppressed the Hungarian uprising. The clashes in Budapest continued until November 10. Imre Nagy was arrested and Janos Kadar, a loyal servant of the Kremlin, took power in Hungary for the next decades.





The events in Hungary were met with a lively reaction from Polish society. Hungarian flags were waved in Polish cities, money collections were organised, and blood was donated to the rescue of the wounded.





Hundreds of thousands of people were repressed directly or indirectly after the fall of the uprising. Over 22,000 Hungarians were sentenced to prison, several thousand were interned, and tens of thousands lost their jobs or were displaced. Over 220 death sentences were carried out. In 1958, Imre Nagy was shot dead and buried in a dumpster. Fearing reprisals, almost 200,000 Hungarians had to leave the country and emigrate.





The symbol of the repression that hit the Hungarians after the failure of the uprising is the youngest victim of the newly-formed Kadar regime – Peter Mansfeld, who was hanged on March 21, 1959, right after his 18th birthday. His fate is often compared to the death of thirteen-year-old Pole, Romek Strzałkowski, who was shot during the events in Poznań at the end of June 1956. It is in Poznań that two streets dedicated to young men cross symbolically, thus illustrating the intertwined history of the two nations in 1956.





Imre Nagy, the leader of the 1956 uprising, was symbolically discharged only in 1989 when the weakened communist party agreed to a re-burial of his remains in a public ceremony. That moment was a symbolic end to the communist rule in Hungary.





Approximately 250,000 people participated in the observations that took place on June 16 that year. Millions of Hungarians watched the ceremony. It was then that Viktor Orban, then an activist of the newly founded independent Union of Young Democrats, delivered a speech in which he called on the Soviet troops to leave Hungary.