Polish actor to star in next instalment of Mission: Impossible

Rumours about a Polish actor playing in the next instalment of Mission: Impossible have been confirmed. Marcin Dorociński, the actor in question, posted a social media post in which he admitted that he will be seen alongside Tom Cruise in “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning”.

“Hello Dears, warm greetings from London. The day has come when (thanks to the courtesy of the producers of the film Mission Impossible’ Tom Cruise and Christopher McQuarrie) – after months of speculation, I can joyfully and with no small amount of emotion confirm my participation in this legendary series,” Mr Dorociński wrote on Instagram.

It is time to pick a side. Watch the official teaser trailer for #MissionImpossible – Dead Reckoning Part One starring @TomCruise. Coming to theatres 2023. pic.twitter.com/fCq1ywYa5i

— Mission: Impossible (@MissionFilm) May 23, 2022

The Polish actor already has had quite a few roles in foreign productions. He starred in such projects as the Danish “The Woman Who Wanted a Man”, the South African miniseries “Cape Town”, British war films “Operation Anthropoid” and “303: The Battle of Britain” and Netflix’s widely acclaimed 2020 series “The Queen’s Gambit”.

Mission: Impossible is an American spy movie series, originally based on the television series of the same name created by Bruce Geller. The Mission: Impossible movies are mainly produced by and star Tom Cruise, who in the movie plays the role of Ethan Hunt, an agent of the Impossible Missions Force.