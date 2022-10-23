Boris Johnson’s return as UK PM very possible: Agaton Koziński

TVP World invited publicist Agaton Koziński to talk about the turmoil going on in the United Kingdom, days after Liz Truss, now former Prime Minister, resigned just after 45 days in office.

Mr Koziński explained the current state of affairs in the UK, how different political factions have disparate opinions on what should happen in the country, with the Conservatives wanting to elect a new party leader that will become the new Prime Minister and the Labour party pushing for new elections.

He laid down the possible candidates for the post of the new UK Prime Minister, pointing to Rishi Sunak as the most favourable candidate.

Mr Koziński also spoke about the chances for Boris Johnson to come back as the country’s Prime Minister, saying that “it’s very possible for Boris Johnson to be revived as Prime Minister, but not this week”.

“Generally speaking the conservative party is very polarised, as different factions inside it, fight with each other,” he emphasised.

The publicist concluded that the situation in the UK was “extraordinary” and there are many possible scenarios that could happen in the coming weeks.