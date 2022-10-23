Most Poles against justice reforms if EU funding endangered, poll shows

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Most Poles in a survey for the Rzeczpospolita daily newspaper spoke out against further reforms of the justice system urged by the justice minister if their continuation was to block Poland’s EU funding.

Asked if the government should carry on with the reforms even if this meant a clampdown on funding, 53.8 percent said “no”, 19.2 “yes”, and 27 percent could not say.

The survey authors note that opposition to the reforms is highest among urban dwellers (59 percent), academics (59 percent) and high-bracket earners (69 percent).

The European Commission has blocked Poland’s payouts from a post-pandemic recovery fund over justice reforms it deems harmful to the independence of judges. Some observers believe Poland’s non-compliance with the Commission’s requirements in the matter could also block its cohesion funding.

The online survey was carried out on October 18-19 on a sample of 800 web users aged over 18.