Over 7.22 mln refugees have entered Poland since war in Ukraine started

The Border Guard also said that over 5.41 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war.

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

Since February 24, when Russia invaded Ukraine, more than 7.22 million people have crossed the Polish-Ukrainian border into Poland, the Border Guard (SG) tweeted on Sunday morning.

According to the SG, on Saturday Border Guard officers carried out around 28,400 border checks on people entering Poland from Ukraine, and by 7:00 a.m. on Sunday the number of arrivals had reached around 7,400 people.

The Border Guard also said that over 5.41 million people had left Poland for Ukraine since the beginning of the war. On Saturday, around 25,600 people crossed the border from Poland to Ukraine.