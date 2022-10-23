Countdown to World Cup 2022: 28 days till the big kick off

One of Poland’s World Cup group rivals won a friendly and have started to put a run of form together, while France may face yet another problem with a crucial player potentially being sidelined. Follow our daily countdown to remain up to date with the latest news ahead of football’s biggest event.

Saudi Arabia now undefeated in their last three



Poland’s group rivals Saudi Arabia won 1:0 in a friendly against North Macedonia. Saleh Al Shehri scored their only goal in the 85th minute.

Saudi Arabia have been undefeated for three matches straight, earning draws against fellow World Cup participants: USA and Ecuador in September.

The team coached by the French Hevre Renard has an extremely tight schedule. From October 26 to November 16, they will play six more matches ahead of the World Cup. Their clash with Poland is scheduled for November 26.

Ups and downs



RC Lens, with Przemysław Frankowski in the starting lineup, defeated Olympique Marseille 0:1 in French Ligue 1. The Polish wing-back spent 90 minutes on the pitch, showing consistency in defence and posing a threat with his crosses. He showed considerable bravery and focus to play on after breaking his nose in a clash with an opponent.

Lens’ other Polish players: Adam Buksa and Łukasz Poręba watched from the bench, as their side moved up to second place in the table.

Meanwhile in Italy, Szymon Żurkowski still cannot impress his coach Vincenzo Italiano, as he was an unused sub once again in a Serie A match. His side, Fiorentina, lost 3:4 to Inter Milan.

Żurkowski’s situation in Italy gives Poland’s manager Czesław Michniewicz much to ponder, as there is arguably no in-form central midfielder, apart from Krystian Bielik playing for English Championship side Birmingham City, just four weeks ahead of the World Cup.

Varane a doubt for World Cup



In the 60th minute of Saturday’s encounter between Chelsea and Manchester United, the visitors’ defender Raphael Varane was forced to leave the pitch after he sustained an injury trying to clear the ball.

Man Utd coach Erik ten Hag said the French international would be assessed within the coming 24 hours, but the sight of Varane leaving the pitch in tears suggests the injury is serious.

"It is difficult to say how serious it is now because it is so soon after the game,” ten Hag said.

“I can understand, we can all probably understand he would be emotional [if he is out of the World Cup], but I think he also has to wait,” he added at a press conference.

Varane’s injury possibly represents another blow to the world champions as he may join N’golo Kante, Mike Maignan and Boubacar Kamara on the list of absentees. Further additions to that list are Paul Pogba and Lucas Hernandez who face a race against time for fitness ahead of Qatar.

Although it bears mentioning that few national team squads possess the quality of strength and depth like the French. Whilst doors close for some there will be openings for other elite level players.

Air operators eye back-up routes



Air operators flying football fans to the Qatar World Cup should have back-up routes in case of disruptions from delays or regional tensions, with around three million tickets sold for next month’s global event, travel and risk consultants said.

Qatar Airways is working to boost its workforce by 10,000 to more than 55,000, partly to handle the expected influx, and has cut flights to make way for World Cup fans.

Ticket sales for the showpiece tournament, which runs from Nov. 20 to Dec. 18, are approaching the three million mark and Qatar’s civil aviation regulator estimates 3.5 million to 4.1 million passengers will arrive, depart and transit Qatar in November.

Higher demand could strain resources like ground transport and hotels, while key airspace used to access Qatar has been disrupted by conflicts in recent years, driving the need for alternate routes, they said this week at the world’s largest business jet show in Orlando.