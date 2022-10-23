Russians refusing to fight in Ukraine getting locked up

Mobilised Russians who refused to fight in eastern Ukraine after arriving on the front line are being imprisoned, the occupiers are putting psychological pressure on them, the governor of the Luhansk region, Serhii Haidai, reported on Sunday.

The governor said that the mobilised who refused to participate in the fighting were detained in Kreminna.

Mr Haidai conveyed that in the 488th Mechanised Regiment, approximately 70 percent of the mobilised refused to fight after arriving at positions on the front line.

“Some have fled, the rest are being kept under guard while being put under psychological pressure in an attempt to make them return to duty and be sent to attack,” the governor wrote on Telegram.

Blackmail, forced relocations, lists

Serhii Haidai also pointed out that in the north of the Luhansk region, the population is increasingly being blackmailed by the occupiers into turning off the electricity in localities. This is forcing some people to leave their own homes.

In Severodonetsk, the occupation authorities are creating lists of those willing to live in other people’s apartments.