G7 countries condemn Russia for kidnapping Zaporizhzhia plant management

The G7 condemned Russia’s kidnapping of the management of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant and called for the immediate return of full control of the plant to Ukraine.

“We condemn Russia’s repeated kidnapping of Ukrainian ZNPP (Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant) leadership and staff,” the G7 Nonproliferation Directors General said in a communiqué on Saturday.

“We urge Russia to immediately return full control of the ZNPP to its rightful sovereign owner, Ukraine,” the statement said quoted by Reuters.

Speaking to AFP on Wednesday, Enerhoatom CEO Petro Kotin said that around 50 workers at the Zaporizhzhia NPP in southern Ukraine were still being held prisoner by the Russians. He added that more than 150 workers have been captured since the Russians occupied the facility in March, some of them have been released, while the fate of some remains unknown.

Earlier, Energoatom reported that the Russians had kidnapped managing personnel of the plant and for the time being nothing is known about their whereabouts and condition. An appeal was made for their release.

Russian occupiers once again kidnapped Zaporizhzhya NPP workers

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

The Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the largest nuclear power plant in Europe, is located in the Russian-occupied Zaporizhzhia region, which Moscow is attempting to break away from Ukraine. After the Russian invasion began on 24 February, the power plant was seized by Russian forces, and the site was then repeatedly shelled. The Ukrainian authorities have raised the alarm that these are security-threatening Russian provocations.

Russian soldiers are stationed in and around the power station, but Ukrainian workers who take care of its daily maintenance have also remained there, but do not make decisions about the facility’s operations.