Figure Skating: Quadruple axel for Skate America gold

American Ilia Malinin landed only the second quadruple axel in competitive figure skating history at Skate America on Saturday, a month after he executed the move for the first time at a lower-level event.

The 17-year-old had become the first person in the world to successfully perform the difficult move during his free skate at the US International Figure Skating Classic at Lake Placid, New York, last month where he won the gold medal.

He repeated the feat to thunderous applause during his free skate at his senior Grand Prix debut to take gold.

📺 The Quadgod came in with a bang! 💥 With his 4A Ilia Malinin jumps to the top of the podium to claim the 🥇 medal at Skate America 2022! #GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/D0SJlPAG7K

— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) October 23, 2022

“I felt great,” Malinin said after the competition. “I’m still in shock and I don’t really know how I pulled that off. I just trusted in my practice and it worked out well. I knew when I stepped out on the ice for my warm-up that I would go for it,” he added.

Malinin had previously said that he was inspired by double Olympic champion Yuzuru Hanyu, who unsuccessfully attempted the quadruple axle during his free skate at the Beijing Olympics.

Japan’s Kao Miura finished second behind Malinin and South Korea’s Junhwan Cha took bronze.

🏆 Final results for the Men‘s event at the ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating Skate America 2022 in Norwood, 🇺🇸

🥇 Ilia Malinin

🥈 Kao Miura

🥉 Junhwan Cha

🔗 https://t.co/wseFXzdmMr#GPFigure #FigureSkating pic.twitter.com/ft2QvMaaBV

— ISU Figure Skating (@ISU_Figure) October 23, 2022

Skate America is the first of six events in the International Skating Union Grand Prix of the Figure Skating Series.