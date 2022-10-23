LIVE: 242nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian missiles pounded
Ukrainian energy and other facilities on Saturday, causing
blackouts in various regions, Kyiv said, while Russian
occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson urged
civilians to evacuate.
07:28 CEST
⚡️ Governor: Russian forces kill 2 civilians, injure 9 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 22.
According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Klishchiivka and one in Torske.
— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 23, 2022
07:13 CEST
Group of Seven (G7)
industrialised nations said in a statement on Saturday that they
condemn Russia’s kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power
plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full
control of the plant to Ukraine.
Warning: Invalid argument supplied for foreach() in /var/www/warsawpoint/data/www/warsawpoint.com/wp-content/themes/accesspress-mag/content-single.php on line 69