LIVE: 242nd day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Russian missiles pounded

Ukrainian energy and other facilities on Saturday, causing

blackouts in various regions, Kyiv said, while Russian

occupation authorities in the southern city of Kherson urged

civilians to evacuate.

07:28 CEST



⚡️ Governor: Russian forces kill 2 civilians, injure 9 in Donetsk Oblast on Oct. 22.

According to Donetsk Oblast Governor Pavlo Kyrylenko, one person was killed in Klishchiivka and one in Torske.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) October 23, 2022

07:13 CEST



Group of Seven (G7)

industrialised nations said in a statement on Saturday that they

condemn Russia’s kidnapping of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power

plant leadership and called for the immediate return of full

control of the plant to Ukraine.