Polish American Congress raises USD 250,000 for Ukrainian refugees

Threats to Poland posed by Russia’s invasion of the country and support for Ukraine were the main focus of the National Convention of the Polish American Congress’ (PAC) Council of National Directors in Chicago. The PAC raised more than USD 250,000 to support Ukrainian refugees.

During the meeting, PAC’s national vice-president said that since the Russian invasion of Georgia, the Polish American Congress has been trying to convince policymakers and the public that Putin’s aggression against Russia’s neighbours threatens not only Poland but also all NATO countries.

As she explained, the deliberations focused particularly on Russian aggression against Ukraine. The PAC voted to adopt a related resolution, which asserted the organisation’s support for Ukraine in its efforts to join NATO.

The PAC’s national vice-president stressed that the organisation raised more than USD 250,000 with the help of the Polish National Alliance (PNA), to help Ukrainian refugees.

In turn, PAC president Frank Spula emphasised that the United States and Poland have been “partners in freedom” for almost 250 years since the American Revolution and the War of Independence.

The Polish American Congress

“The Polish American Congress, an “umbrella” organization, is a federation of over 3000 Polish American organizations and clubs, ranging from national fraternal benefit societies, such as the Polish National Alliance, Polish Women’s Alliance, Polish Roman Catholic Union, Polish Falcons and others, including veteran, cultural, professional, religious and social associations, with aggregate membership of over one million,” the official website of the PAC states.

PAC represents approximately 10 million Americans of Polish descent and origin.