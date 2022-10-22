World News 22.10

Widespread power outages in Ukraine following Russia’s deliberate targeting of key infrastructure, Italians have a new PM, whereas Brits wonder who will replace Truss, and the Chinese Communist Party re-elects Xi Jinping for an unprecedented third term as President. This and much more are in the Wednesday edition of World News.

Millions of Ukrainians left without electricity

The upcoming winter will be dramatic for Ukrainians, whose power infrastructure is being targeted by Russia. There is a shortage of electricity and water because the Russians are taking aim at critical infrastructure. TVP World’s correspondent in Ukraine Sally Jastrzębska’s report from Zhytomyr.

Meloni sworn in as Italy’s new PM

Giorgia Meloni has been sworn in as Italy’s first-ever female prime minister. Some fear, however, the hard-right turn she has promised to take.

UK wondering who will replace Truss as PM

Two days after Liz Truss’ resignation from the position of Prime Minister, Great Britain is wondering who will replace her.

Slovenians gearing for presidential elections

On Sunday, Slovenia will hold the first round of presidential elections. Polls published in Slovenian media indicate that a second round will be needed. The main topic of presidential debates was support for Ukraine.

Chinese Communist Party’s congress ends

The 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party has concluded with Xi Jinping cementing his power within the party. It is all but confirmed, that the incumbent president will be sworn in for an unprecedented third term.

Lands of Down Under and the Rising Sun ally

Japan and Australia have upgraded their security pact in face of China’s growing ambitions in the Indo-Pacific region. Japan’s Self-Defense Forces and the Australian military will deepen their co-operation by conducting joint exercises and sharing facilities. Their respective Prime Ministers, Fumio Kishida and Anthony Albanese, confirmed as well they would increase cooperation to secure stable supplies of liquefied natural gas, rare metals, and other commodities.

Victims of Boeing 737 Max crashes vindicated

A federal judge has ruled that the Justice Department violated the rights of passengers killed on Boeing 737 Max planes when the federal government reached a deferred prosecution deal with the company in 2021.

Russian Anti-Doping Agency covering for Valieva

The Russian Anti-Doping Agency will not release the results of the investigation into the positive test of Olympic figure skater Kamila Valieva. But the scandal surrounding the figure skater is not the only current one in the sports world. Former world number one tennis player Simona Halep has been provisionally suspended for doping.

’Turn of the Screw’ Opera premieres in Warsaw

Based on Henry James’ classic gothic novel, “The Turn of the Screw” premiered in Warsaw’s Chamber Opera on Saturday. Benjamin Britten’s work is the second of his operas to be featured at Warsaw’s Royal Chamber Opera. A report by TVP World’s reporter, Alexandra Sumlińska.

World News’ guest

What can be expected from Meloni’s government? TVP World invited Italian journalist Sebastiano Giorgi to shed more light on the issue.