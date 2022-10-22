Italians against Putin but want the war to end: Italian journalist

To talk about how the situation in Italian politics may evolve with Giorgia Meloni stepping up as the new Prime Minister, TVP World invited Sebastiano Giorgi journalist from Gazzetta Italia.

According to Mr Giorgi, the first goal for the Prime Minister would be to try to “remain in office”, and follow the line of the past Draghi government, especially in economical terms.



He also spoke about the partners of Giorgia Meloni’s Italian Brothers, mainly The League party and Forza Italia, and how they can co-operate with them.



The journalist pointed out that looking at the Italian stance on the war in Ukraine, people have to consider Italy’s “historical background”, which is different from post-communist countries and the US, which were openly against Russia even before the war.



“Italy is more close of the point of view of Germany and France, because in other words, the Italians want, desire the end of war, so they are more open to a kind of dialogue with Putin … but this doesn’t mean that Italians are pro-Putin or pro-Russia, they are clearly against war, against Russia, against Putin but with a different historical background,” Mr Giorgi stated.