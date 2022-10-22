Despite blackouts and shellings Ukrainians keep their spirits up

Despite power outages, caused by Russian strikes on Ukrainian power facilities, and possible shellings, undeterred guests still visit a popular Kyiv to spend time with friends and family and even enjoy the ‘romantic’ atmosphere of the candlelit restaurant.

“As a matter of fact it toughens us up even more,” said Viktoria, a 20-year-old guest at the “Tin Tin Food Spot” restaurant in Kyiv. She added that “It is very romantic. People sit with candles which creates a great mood, a nice ambience.”

Attempts to break moral will not succeed

The restaurant’s manager, 30-year-old Anya, said Russian attempts to break the nation’s morale will not succeed.

“What have the Russians achieved? Nothing. It makes us stronger. Yes, we will have to close tonight but our guests can finish eating their meals, continue enjoying life. Our spirits are up and will remain up,” she stressed.

“We have no other choice, we have to deal with it. Light the candles and go on with our lives,” Vitaly, a 27-year-old Kyiv resident said.

Temporary blackouts

Earlier this week, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s office said that the use of electricity should be minimised from 7 am to 11 pm and that temporary blackouts were possible.

Urging the public to limit electricity consumption, he stated that air strikes have damaged 30 percent of Ukraine’s power stations since October 10.

In response to requests by the president and government, towns and cities restricted power supplies and limited electricity use so that energy companies could repair power facilities hit by a wave of Russian air strikes.

Cities including the capital Kyiv and Kharkiv in the northeast announced curbs on the use of electric-powered public transport and began rolling out temporary power cuts.

DTEK, a major electricity supplier in Kyiv, told consumers it would do its best to make sure outages did not last longer than four hours.