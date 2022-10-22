Iran: Protests continue, shopkeepers and factory workers start strike

Shopkeepers and factory workers went on strike in Iran on Saturday as part of the protests, now in their sixth week, following the death of Mahsa Amini arrested by the morality police, AFP reported following local media.

On Saturday, protest organisers called for people to join strikes and take to the streets. “On Saturday, let’s be together for freedom,” activist Athena Daemi wrote on Twitter in a post in which she published an image of a woman with her head uncovered and her fist raised.

شنبه ۳۰ مهر برای آزادی کنار هم خواهیم بود… #مهسا_امینی#اعتصابات_سراسری pic.twitter.com/IzKOYuAcDf

— Atena Daemi (@AtenaDaemi) October 21, 2022

Norway-based legal group Hengaw reported that Iranian shopkeepers went on strike on Saturday in Bukan, Sanandaj and Sakez (cities in the west and north-west of Iran), as well as in Mariwan in the west, while dozens of students protested at Shahid Beheshti University in Tehran.

In other footage released, dozens of workers can be seen gathering outside a chocolate factory in Tabriz in the northwest of the country.

Workers at Aidin chocolate factory in Tabriz, northwest of Iran, have gone on strike on Saturday, according to a video obtained by @IranIntl. pic.twitter.com/u403BDmTUp

— Iran International English (@IranIntl_En) October 22, 2022

Iran’s teachers’ union called for a nationwide strike on Sunday and Monday over the repression during the crackdown on protests, which Amnesty International said cost the lives of at least 23 children.

A worldwide protest

Actions in support of the Iranian women and men protesters also took place in many parts of the world. In Tokyo, demonstrators held portraits of Amini and others killed during the protests, as well as a banner with the protest slogan: “Women, Life, Freedom”. A similar demonstration, which gathered some 80,000 people, was held in Berlin, among other places.

Berlin. Now. This will be the largest anti Iran regime protest outside of Iran in the history. 3 weeks ago Toronto broke the record with 50,000 people taking part. This will be larger. #MahsaAmini pic.twitter.com/8BJVwKVys8

— Bahman Kalbasi (@BahmanKalbasi) October 22, 2022

The death of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini, following her arrest for allegedly breaking Iran’s strict women’s dress code, sparked the largest protests in the Islamic republic in years. So far security forces killed at least 240 and jailed thousands of the people taking part, according to human rights organisations.