Boris Johnson ‘up for’ new party elections

Boris Johnson has enough support to enter the race and become Britain’s next prime minister, his ally and Conservative lawmaker James Duddridge said on Saturday, reporting that the former leader had reached the 100 endorsement threshold, however, a Reuters tally put him at approximately 40 endorsements.

Potential candidates to replace Prime Minister Liz Truss, who quit on Thursday after six weeks in office, were embarking on a frantic weekend of lobbying to secure enough nominations to enter the leadership contest before Monday’s deadline.

So far former Chancellor of the Exchequer (finance minister) Rishi Sunak had exceeded 100 endorsements, according to Reuters. While former Defence Minister Penny Mordaunt was the only politician to formally declared to run, despite having just 22 nominations.

The pride and shame of the Conservative Party

Johnson, who arrived in London earlier on Saturday after a holiday in the Caribbean, has not officially declared he is running in the contest, but Duddridge said on Friday that Johnson had told him he was “up for it”.

According to Mr Johnson’s allies, he is a vote-winner, able to appeal across the country with his celebrity image and brand of energetic optimism. He is the only man for the job, despite his involvement in numerous scandals during his time as UK’s prime minister.

The boss is back. The man who broke the Brexit deadlock, delivered the first Covid vaccine, supported Ukraine when no one else would. The one person Labour fear the most is Boris Johnson #BringBackBoris pic.twitter.com/Dg7yrJUupV

— Nadine Dorries (@NadineDorries) October 22, 2022

However, Mr Johnson has also numerous enemies in the Conservative Party, with some saying he is a toxic figure who would struggle to unite the party and might undermine efforts to build a stable leadership to calm rattled financial markets.

Andrew Bridgen, a Conservative lawmaker, said he might resign from the parliamentary group if Johnson returned, he also told Tories not to create a Johnson “personality cult”.

New elections, new prime minister

The next prime minister, a post that will have changed hands three times in four years faces a huge inbox after Truss’s economic plans.

The contest has been accelerated to take only a week. Under the rules, only three candidates will be able to reach the first ballot of lawmakers on Monday afternoon, with the final two put to a vote on Friday that is limited to about 170,000 signed-up members of the Conservative Party.

The deadline to garnish endorsements ends on Monday at 13:00 GMT.