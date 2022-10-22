We accelerated the process of modernising the army: Polish Deputy PM

“A strong Polish Army is an army equipped with modern weapons, but also an army that is strong in numbers,” the Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Mariusz Błaszczak said during another instalment of the “Modern Army. Safe Homeland” campaign aimed at promoting the Polish Armed Forces. This time the Polish military showed off its equipment at a picnic in Siedlce.

“Here in Siedlce, the 18th Mechanised Division will receive Chunmoo launchers as soon as next year. This rocket artillery is extremely effective on the battlefield,” the deputy PM pointed out.

He added that the defence ministry’s campaign is linked to newly created military units and recently ordered equipment, such as AW149 helicopters, US Abrams tanks, and South Korean K2 tanks.

“Artillery is a very important element of the armed forces today, as the situation in Ukraine proves,” the defence minister said.

He pointed out that Ukrainians using Western-donated rocket artillery are “very effectively, bravely defending themselves against Russian invasion”.

A strong and capable army

Minister Błaszczak recalled that the goal is to build a 300,000-strong army, including 250,000 operational troops and a 50,000-strong Territorial Defence Force (WOT).

“We have introduced a very flexible formula for military service. It is possible to combine professional activity with military service by just serving in the Territorial Defence Force,” he explained.

The deputy PM also stressed that the defence ministry provided“the opportunity to acquire useful skills such as “ adriving licence, courses for operators of various equipment, patents – be it a diver or a paratrooper.”

He also stressed the importance of adequate remuneration for men and women ready to put their life and limb on the line for their country, and pointed out that compared to today, an average soldier’s salary increased by approximately 40 percent since 2015.

Time is running out

The Defence Minister further stated that “we can see what is happening across our eastern border after the Russian attack on Ukraine. We are aware that time is running out. Therefore, we have accelerated the process of modernising the Polish army,” he said.

“Our task is to create such conditions so that as many people as possible are trained in weapon skills, in first aid, in what we call survival skills. For example, the ability to make a fire or to purify water,” he explained.