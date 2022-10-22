Polish PM does not regret embargo on Russia despite coal problems

Morawiecki made the statement at the Port of Gdańsk on Saturday, where he attended a meeting of the government's Coal Committee.

Adam Warżawa/PAP

Mateusz Morawiecki, the Polish prime minister, has said he has no regrets over his government’s swift decision to impose an embargo on Russian coal, despite the distribution problems that Poland is facing now.

The prime minister said he had “no regrets” about imposing the embargo soon after Russia decided to invade Ukraine.

“We showed that solidarity with fighting Ukraine, which is also fighting for our security and peace in the whole of Europe, is not an empty word,” the prime minister said.

He also commented on the problems with supplies and distribution of coal that came in the wake of the Russian coal ban and said that “the Ukrainian struggle is worth this logistics effort that Poland is facing.”