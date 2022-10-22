Putin’s referenda in annexed Ukrainian territories are Stalin’s old tactics

Following the Soviet aggression on Poland on September 17, 1939, the Soviet Union, in an atmosphere of terror and under the guns of the Soviet interior ministry’s NKVD secret police, carried out rigged elections in the captured Polish territories of Belarus and Western Ukraine on October 22, 1939 – a sinister strategy that, as the recent “referenda” organised by Putin’s Russia in the Russian-occupied territories of Ukraine show, has not aged at all.

Russia collaborated with Nazis in 1939 to divide Europe

see more

Illegitimate in the face of international law, the USSR’s attempt was to legitimise its annexation of the territories of Poland. The same move was favoured by Putin 83 years later, when in late September 2022 the authorities of the self-proclaimed Russian-backed separatist People’s Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk but also Russian-controlled fragments of Ukraine’s Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions carried out referenda where inhabitants were asked whether they would like for their regions to join the Russian Federation.

According to the Central Election Commission of the so-called Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR) 99.23 percent chose to “reunify” with Russia, as reported by Russia’s state news agency Tass.

Some 98.42 percent of voters in the so-called Luhansk People’s Republic (LPR) voted in favour of joining Russia, said the head of the Luhansk election commission.

Meanwhile, 87.05 percent of voters in Ukraine’s Kherson region voted for joining Russia, according to the region’s so-called election committee.

Finally, some 93.11 percent of voters in Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia region supported joining Russia, Russian state media reported.

Clearly, those results cannot be recognised as legal and credible. As the UN’s political chief said shortly before the announcement of the final vote count, Russian-backed referendums in Ukraine’s occupied territories are “not a genuine expression of popular will” or “legal” under international law.

“Unilateral actions aimed to provide a veneer of legitimacy to the attempted acquisition by force by one State of another State’s territory, while claiming to represent the will of the people, cannot be regarded as legal under international law,” Rosemary DiCarlo told the UN Security Council.

Same old story

The same scenario unfolded on October 22, 1939, when Soviet-imposed authorities forced rigged elections on the inhabitants of Polish territories of Belarus and Western Ukraine.

As soon as Soviet units entered the territory of Poland, in accordance with the previously adopted assumptions, a rapid dismantling of the structures of the Polish state began. Under orders from the General Staff of the Red Army, military units located in the larger towns and cities began to establish military commandantries, whose task was to ensure order and security. The main purpose of the commandantries, however, was to create new power structures and provisional boards, which were to take on the duty of holding elections to the People’s Assembly and then become the foundations of the new government.

The relevant directive was issued by the War Council of the Belorussian Front as early as September 16, 1939, i.e. one day before the Soviet Army attacked Poland, busy deflecting a German invasion that started on September 1, 1939. The territory of Poland was to be partitioned in line with the Molotov-Ribbentrop pact signed between Nazi-Germany and Soviet Union on August 23, 1939.

The pact envisaged the division of Central Europe between the Third Reich and the Soviet Union. The Polish state was to be abolished and its lands incorporated into the orbit of influence of the contracting parties.

Under the barrels of Soviet guns

At the time of the end of hostilities, there were approximately 500-750,000 Red Army and NKVD soldiers in the territory occupied by the Soviets.

Once the border with Germany had been established, the Soviet authorities set about reconstructing the administrative structures and socio-economic system of the occupied territories. Its aim was to permanently merge these areas with the USSR. The initial stage of this process was the establishment of revolutionary committees and militias, in the Polish territories, acting on behalf of the Soviet Union, referred to in Soviet terminology as the Workers’ and Peasants’ Militia.

The committees and militias sowed terror by looting and murdering mainly employees of the Polish administration, landed gentry and intelligentsia. The freedom given by Soviet authorities to pillage and rob in an unrestrained manner bonded the perpetrators with the newly arrived lenient administration, according to which the robbery of the property of the local elite bore the hallmarks of a “revolutionary redistribution of wealth”. Therefore when the disadvantaged strata stripped the “bourgeoisie” of their wealth, for the Soviets it was something praiseworthy and liable of exculpation as the wealth taken was, in the communist lingo, riches born out of “capitalist oppression”. In the process, there was rapid destruction of the economic infrastructure and the existing social order. This, in turn, created an empty space that could be filled by a new, “just” order.

History does rhyme

The Red Army troops entering Poland were instructed that immediately after entering a city they were to set up a “temporary board” with the participation of an army representative, an NKVD officer, a workers’ representative and a representative of the left-wing intelligentsia. This body was to form a workers’ guard, organise the publication of a newspaper and, in the communes, set up peasant committees. All of this led up to rigged elections on October 22, 1939, which were, clearly enough, preceded by massive agitation.

Allegedly, 92.83 percent of eligible voters in the puppet Ukrainian Soviet Socialist Republic (USRS) and 96.7 percent of eligible voters in the so-called Byelorussian Soviet Socialist Republic (BSRS) established on the territory of Poland by the imposed Soviet authorities took part in the rigged elections. In both cases, candidates promoted by the Soviet authorities received more than 90 percent of the vote. The deputies thus “elected” entered the People’s Assembly of Western Ukraine, which met in Lviv from October 26 to 28, 1939, and the People’s Assembly of Western Belarus, which convened in Białystok on October 28-30.

This was followed by a declaration containing a “request” to the Supreme Soviet of the Union of Soviet Socialist Republics to incorporate these lands into the “sister republics” of the USRS and BSRS. On November 1-2, the Supreme Soviet of the USSR passed laws incorporating so-called Western Belarus and Western Ukraine into the USSR. The final stage of the show was the acceptance of the decisions of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR by the Supreme Councils of the BSRS and the USRS, which happened on November 14 and 15, 1939. The decisions of the national assemblies and the procedures that followed were intended to give the appearance of legalism to the annexation of the occupied lands, which was irreconcilable with international law.

A consequence of the annexation procedure was the need to regulate the civic status of the inhabitants of the annexed lands. On November 29, 1939, the Praesidium of the Supreme Soviet of the USSR adopted a decree according to which Polish citizens living in the “western regions of Ukraine and Belarus” automatically became citizens of the USSR. On the other hand, the runaways residing in these territories had to apply for citizenship through a special procedure. This meant the introduction of a passport obligation for all residents of the borderland. This is very much the same thing that Putin did in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian territories.

All of the above acts, contrary to the Hague Convention IV (1907) ratified by Russia, were invalid under international law and were not recognised by both the Government of the Republic of Poland in exile and the states allied to Poland, as well as third (neutral) states throughout the Second World War.