Centre for pregnant women fleeing war in Ukraine opens in Kraków

Pregnant women fleeing the war in Ukraine can now get free help at a new prenatal centre in Kraków, southern Poland, which provides medical help, childbirth classes, as well as pregnancy and baby supplies.

The Centre is one of many initiatives organised by Polish volunteers and civic organisations after February 24.

“We began working the following day after the start of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. However, we provided services in various locations, wherever we could find space. Recently, we have been able to rent some premises and open a large space that houses a warehouse and our childbirth school, so everything is in one location,” says Anna Przybylska, a midwife and initiator of the project.

The Centre is intended for pregnant women and young mothers with newborns, who arrived in Poland after February 24. They can attend free childbirth classes, get medical help provided in Ukrainian, delivered by gynaecologists, paediatricians, psychologists, midwives and lactation specialists.

The Centre also provides free maternity, baby and toddler clothes, hospital birthing kits, and everything that is required to welcome new babies into the world (clothes, cribs, cars seats, etc.).

Another important service provided by the Centre is a café, where the refugee women can meet and socialise. The Centre also employs some of the women to help run the services.

The project is financed by the Małopolska Region and is carried out in collaboration with international firms and organisations.