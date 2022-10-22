Russia might be planning destruction of water dam in Kherson region: ISW

Analysts from the American Institute for the Study of War (ISW) predict that Russian occupiers will attempt to destroy a water dam, which is a part of the Kakhovka power plant in the Kherson region of Ukraine. The purported goal of the operation is to accuse Ukraine of terrorism. ISW warns that the potential detonation of the dam would result in a catastrophe for at least a hundred municipalities in the surrounding area.

Russian troops have started retreating from the western parts of the Kherson region. However, they are wary of crossing the Dnipro River as the crossings have been previously damaged and Russians suspect potential Ukrainian offensive.

A few days ago, the pro-Russian Kherson authorities ordered their civilian personnel to evacuate.

ISW points out that there are no advantages for Ukraine in the potential destruction of the water dam on the Dnipro River. Such an event would result in a catastrophe affecting close to a hundred municipalities, would force an evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people, and would further destroy the already impaired power network.

Zelenskyy calls Russia a “terrorist state”

Two days ago, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy accused Russia of planning an attack on the Kakhovka Power Plant. He talked about explosives, which were allegedly installed under the dam and its power generators. Mr Zelenskyy appealed to the international community to undertake preventive action concerning the planned Russian attack.

“We must — all together, all Europeans, all world leaders and all international organisations — explain to the terrorist state that an attack on the Kakhovka power plant would be synonymous with using weapons of mass destruction,” said Mr Zelenskyy.

According to ISW, Russians placed explosives under the Kakhovka power plant as early as April.