German invasion of Poland began earlier than previously thought: historian

The Second World War did not begin with the German attack on Poland’s Westerplatte depot or with the bombing of the city of Wieluń, but with the German forces crossing the Polish border in the southwestern city of Rybnik where they clashed with local Polish forces, according to documents historian Tomasz Muskus found in Britain.

It has been deemed for many years that WWII began with the barrage of fire opened at a Polish depot of Westerplatte by the German destroyer Schleswig-Holstein on September 1, 1939, at 4:45 am. However, historians argue ever more often that it was the bombing of the western city of Wieluń five hours earlier that initiated the horrifying global conflict.

But thanks to a find by London-based historian and Polish diaspora activist Tomasz Muskus, these events could soon be “outdated” by an even earlier German attack. Going through the archives of the Polish Institute and Sikorski Museum in London, Mr Muskus discovered two telegrams of the Kraków Army indicating that it was in Rybnik at 3:14 am that the first German troops crossed the Polish border on September 1, 1939.

“Our units clashed with the enemy at the immediate foreground of Rybnik around 3:14 am. Thirty tanks… The airport in Kraków is bombed… Two buildings remained,” reads one of the telegrams.

“At dawn, between 3:30 am and 5:00 am, the enemy crossed Poland’s borders,” reads the second one.

The messages were signed by two intelligence agents, namely, Lieutenant Colonel Marian Zdon, the head of the Second Department of the Kraków Army, who died a couple of hours later on September 2, 1939, in a German bombing of the Krawków main train station, and Lt Col Stanisław Bień, the head of the Autonomous Situational Office “Germans” of the Second Department of the General Staff of the Polish Army, who was tasked with reporting on the German army’s movements and the situation on the border.

The Kraków Army was an operational group whose task was to secure Upper Silesia and western Małopolskie in September 1939. It comprised the 6th Infantry Division, among others, whose Detached Units “Rybnik” and “Wodzisław” were securing the countryside of Rybnik and Wodzisław.

Mr Muskus told the Polish Press Agency (PAP) that he stumbled over the telegrams while searching for documents on the units taking part in the defence of the Wodzisław Land, whence he originates.

The fact that the fighting in Silesia was already underway by the time the Germans bombed Wieluń and Westerplatte is furthermore corroborated by a German document describing the activities of Wehrmacht’s 5th Armoured Division that were carrying out a two-way attack on Rybnik, Żory and Pszczyna from one side and on Rydułtowy, Wodzisław, Mszana and Pszczyna from the other. That document was also found in the Polish Institute and Sikorski Museum in London. The document reads that the fighting was ongoing already by 3:45 am on September 1.

Tomasz Muskus argued that in light of the documents he accessed one can no longer treat the bombings of Westerplatte and Wieluń, and the attack on Rybnik as German provocations, that otherwise abounded taking place daily in a lead up to WWII. Contrarily, it was the beginning of a full-scale invasion that started with armed clashes in Poland’s Silesia.

